UBS Group AG Has $153.14 Million Position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. $LPLA

UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA - Free Report) by 27.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 428,755 shares of the financial services provider's stock after buying an additional 92,627 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.54% of LPL Financial worth $153,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 550.0% during the fourth quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 78 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 912.5% during the third quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 81 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eastern Bank lifted its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 72.0% during the third quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 86 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. 95.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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LPL Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LPLA opened at $334.13 on Friday. The business's fifty day moving average price is $308.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $342.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.56. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $281.51 and a fifty-two week high of $403.58.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $5.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.49 by $0.11. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 34.19% and a net margin of 5.08%.The company had revenue of $4.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.15 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LPL Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. LPL Financial's dividend payout ratio is presently 10.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling at LPL Financial

In other news, CFO Matthew J. Audette sold 1,581 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.50, for a total transaction of $506,710.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 21,382 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,852,931. This trade represents a 6.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marc Eliot Cohen sold 2,212 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.75, for a total value of $682,955.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 5,488 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,694,420. The trade was a 28.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,569 shares of company stock valued at $2,720,733. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LPL Financial News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting LPL Financial this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 results beat core estimates — adjusted EPS $5.60 (vs. $5.49 consensus) and revenue of $4.94B (above Street). Net income and adjusted pre-tax income rose year-over-year, supporting the beat. GlobeNewswire: Q1 2026 Results

Q1 results beat core estimates — adjusted EPS $5.60 (vs. $5.49 consensus) and revenue of $4.94B (above Street). Net income and adjusted pre-tax income rose year-over-year, supporting the beat. Positive Sentiment: Strong asset trends: total client assets +30% YoY to $2.3T, advisory assets +42% to $1.4T, and $21B of organic net new assets — metrics that support fee revenue durability and long-term growth. GlobeNewswire: Asset Details

Strong asset trends: total client assets +30% YoY to $2.3T, advisory assets +42% to $1.4T, and $21B of organic net new assets — metrics that support fee revenue durability and long-term growth. Positive Sentiment: Capital return: company resumed repurchases (~$125M planned in Q2) and declared a $0.30 quarterly dividend (ex-dividend May 21; payable June 4), which supports investor sentiment. (Dividend notice April 30 entry)

Capital return: company resumed repurchases (~$125M planned in Q2) and declared a $0.30 quarterly dividend (ex-dividend May 21; payable June 4), which supports investor sentiment. (Dividend notice April 30 entry) Neutral Sentiment: Earnings call/transcripts are available for color on guidance and execution; analysts and investors are parsing management comments for cadence and 2026 outlook updates. Seeking Alpha: Q1 2026 Call Transcript Yahoo: Q1 Transcript

Earnings call/transcripts are available for color on guidance and execution; analysts and investors are parsing management comments for cadence and 2026 outlook updates. Neutral Sentiment: Some outlets flagged conflicting takes on 'sales' metrics (one report noted a miss on a sales measure), so market attention will focus on which revenue/segment definitions drive future estimates. Yahoo: Misses Sales Expectations

Some outlets flagged conflicting takes on 'sales' metrics (one report noted a miss on a sales measure), so market attention will focus on which revenue/segment definitions drive future estimates. Negative Sentiment: Recruited assets collapsed ~55% YoY (Q1 recruited assets $17B), a notable slowdown in advisor recruiting that may pressure future asset growth and fee generation. GlobeNewswire: Recruiting Details

Recruited assets collapsed ~55% YoY (Q1 recruited assets $17B), a notable slowdown in advisor recruiting that may pressure future asset growth and fee generation. Negative Sentiment: Operating expenses rose: core G&A increased ~29% YoY and management adjusted the upper end of 2026 Core G&A guidance (lowered by $20M) — higher costs could temper margin expansion. GlobeNewswire: Cost/Guidance Update

Operating expenses rose: core G&A increased ~29% YoY and management adjusted the upper end of 2026 Core G&A guidance (lowered by $20M) — higher costs could temper margin expansion. Negative Sentiment: M&A cadence: Commonwealth conversion remains on track, but management trimmed estimated run-rate EBITDA from $425M to $410M; Mariner deal will shift ~144 advisors to a competing hybrid RIA model — these items reduce near-term upside from recent deals. GlobeNewswire: M&A and EBITDA Update

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised LPL Financial from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $406.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Barclays decreased their target price on LPL Financial from $435.00 to $369.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Wolfe Research set a $478.00 target price on LPL Financial in a research report on Friday, January 30th. TD Cowen restated a "hold" rating on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Citigroup restated a "market outperform" rating on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, LPL Financial currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $401.93.

Read Our Latest Analysis on LPL Financial

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial NASDAQ: LPLA is a U.S.-focused financial services firm that provides brokerage, custodial and advisory platforms to independent financial advisors, registered investment advisers and institutions. Operating primarily as an independent broker-dealer and custodian, the company supports a network of advisors with the operational, compliance and clearing infrastructure needed to manage client accounts and deliver investment advice outside of traditional wirehouse models.

The firm's product and service offerings include trade execution and clearing, custody services, retirement plan services, model portfolio and advisory platforms, wealth management technology, investment research and product access across equities, fixed income, mutual funds, exchange-traded funds and insurance and annuity solutions.

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