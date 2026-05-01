UBS Group AG Has $159.19 Million Position in Keysight Technologies Inc. $KEYS

UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies Inc. (NYSE:KEYS - Free Report) by 35.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 783,446 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock after buying an additional 205,065 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.46% of Keysight Technologies worth $159,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in KEYS. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Keysight Technologies by 92.6% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 27,216 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $3,965,000 after acquiring an additional 13,085 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in Keysight Technologies by 5.0% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,581 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in Keysight Technologies by 30.0% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 10,652 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $1,595,000 after acquiring an additional 2,461 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Keysight Technologies by 66.5% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 393 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $254,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.58% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at Keysight Technologies

In other news, Director Ronald S. Nersesian sold 30,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.96, for a total transaction of $8,578,800.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 163,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,719,286.92. This represents a 15.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 2,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.68, for a total transaction of $475,360.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 107,861 shares in the company, valued at $25,636,402.48. The trade was a 1.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 40,334 shares of company stock valued at $11,533,230 in the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KEYS. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $230.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $322.00 to $384.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $227.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Keysight Technologies has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $314.33.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Keysight Technologies stock opened at $350.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.15. Keysight Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $144.86 and a 1-year high of $352.78. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $303.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $236.01.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.17. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 19.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.82 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Keysight Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.590- EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.270-2.330 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Keysight Technologies Inc. will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies Profile

Keysight Technologies is a global provider of electronic design, test, measurement and optimization solutions for communications, electronics and related industries. The company was formed as a corporate spin-off from Agilent Technologies in 2014; its origins trace back to the electronic measurement business that was part of Hewlett‑Packard before Agilent. Keysight develops hardware and software used throughout the product development lifecycle, from design and simulation to prototype validation and manufacturing test.

Keysight's product portfolio includes electronic test and measurement instruments such as oscilloscopes, network and spectrum analyzers, signal generators, vector network analyzers and modular PXI-based systems, together with software platforms for simulation, automated test and data analysis.

Further Reading

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