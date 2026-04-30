UBS Group AG Has $192.78 Million Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. $IDXX

UBS Group AG lessened its stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX - Free Report) by 18.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 284,952 shares of the company's stock after selling 65,941 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.36% of IDEXX Laboratories worth $192,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,962,025 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,364,638,000 after acquiring an additional 86,040 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,056,680 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,313,992,000 after acquiring an additional 605,290 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,320,263 shares of the company's stock valued at $843,503,000 after acquiring an additional 161,782 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,315,722 shares of the company's stock valued at $840,638,000 after acquiring an additional 187,967 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 869,930 shares of the company's stock valued at $555,802,000 after acquiring an additional 326,348 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.84% of the company's stock.

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IDEXX Laboratories Stock Down 2.6%

IDXX stock opened at $553.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.36, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.72. The business's fifty day moving average price is $590.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $651.74. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $428.09 and a fifty-two week high of $769.98.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.07 billion. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 69.78% and a net margin of 24.62%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.53 EPS. IDEXX Laboratories has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.290-14.800 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 14.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Sophie V. Vandebroek sold 1,464 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $628.62, for a total value of $920,299.68. Following the transaction, the director owned 648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $407,345.76. This trade represents a 69.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP George Fennell sold 11,345 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $646.72, for a total value of $7,337,038.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 9,823 shares in the company, valued at $6,352,730.56. The trade was a 53.60% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,957 shares of company stock worth $29,862,109. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $850.00 to $800.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Weiss Ratings cut IDEXX Laboratories from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. UBS Group dropped their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $730.00 to $640.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup started coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $650.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut IDEXX Laboratories from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $751.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc NASDAQ: IDXX is a global developer, manufacturer and provider of diagnostic products and services primarily for the animal health, water testing and food safety markets. Headquartered in Westbrook, Maine, the company supplies in-clinic diagnostic instruments, consumables, reference laboratory testing and practice-management tools that support veterinarians, livestock and dairy producers, and utilities and food producers worldwide.

IDEXX's product portfolio includes point-of-care tests and immunoassays designed for rapid diagnosis in veterinary clinics, in-clinic chemistry and hematology analyzers, automated urinalysis systems, and digital diagnostic solutions.

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