UBS Group AG Has $32.02 Million Stock Holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. $ARE

UBS Group AG cut its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE - Free Report) by 31.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 654,263 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 303,639 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.38% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities worth $32,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 3.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,273,031 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $954,117,000 after purchasing an additional 399,286 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,821,880 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $318,516,000 after purchasing an additional 145,562 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4.3% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,581,884 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $215,174,000 after purchasing an additional 106,783 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 26.1% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,564,915 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $211,682,000 after purchasing an additional 531,668 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1,022.1% during the third quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,813,955 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $151,175,000 after buying an additional 1,652,298 shares during the period. 96.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ARE alerts: Sign Up

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Up 1.4%

NYSE:ARE opened at $46.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.41 and a 1-year high of $88.24. The business's fifty day moving average price is $47.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.37, a PEG ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.12.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.73. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a negative return on equity of 5.21% and a negative net margin of 36.03%.The company had revenue of $671.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $684.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.30 EPS. The business's revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.300-6.500 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 31st. Alexandria Real Estate Equities's dividend payout ratio is presently -45.93%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Joel S. Marcus bought 25,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $53.92 per share, with a total value of $1,348,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman directly owned 562,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,342,078.08. This trade represents a 4.65% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Gregory Calvin Thomas bought 3,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $41.00 per share, for a total transaction of $143,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 33,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,353,984. The trade was a 11.85% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have bought a total of 36,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,811,900 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.35% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ARE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $60.00 to $43.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. They set a "neutral" rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. BNP Paribas Exane dropped their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an "underperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a "market perform" rating and set a $52.00 price target (down from $65.00) on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $51.92.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc NYSE: ARE is a real estate investment trust specializing in the ownership, development and management of collaborative life science and technology campuses. The company's properties are designed to support research and innovation by providing specialized laboratory, office and manufacturing space tailored to biotechnology, pharmaceutical, academic and related industries.

Since its founding in 1994, Alexandria has cultivated a diversified portfolio of campuses across leading innovation clusters in North America and Europe.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Alexandria Real Estate Equities, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Alexandria Real Estate Equities wasn't on the list.

While Alexandria Real Estate Equities currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here