UBS Group AG Has $38.50 Million Stock Holdings in IDACORP, Inc. $IDA

UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA - Free Report) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 304,161 shares of the energy company's stock after purchasing an additional 8,653 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.56% of IDACORP worth $38,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IDA. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in IDACORP by 3,215.7% during the second quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 604,451 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $69,784,000 after buying an additional 586,221 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new position in IDACORP during the third quarter valued at $71,031,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in IDACORP by 139.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 591,812 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $78,208,000 after buying an additional 344,622 shares during the period. BROOKFIELD Corp ON acquired a new position in IDACORP during the second quarter valued at $33,920,000. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new position in IDACORP during the second quarter valued at $29,728,000. 89.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity

In other news, VP Julia A. Hilton sold 1,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.79, for a total transaction of $142,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 2,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $330,273.27. This represents a 30.18% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on IDA. BTIG Research restated a "buy" rating and issued a $156.00 target price on shares of IDACORP in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $157.00 target price on shares of IDACORP in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Weiss Ratings upgraded IDACORP from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company restated an "underweight" rating and issued a $121.00 target price on shares of IDACORP in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded IDACORP from a "sell" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $150.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on IDA

IDACORP Stock Performance

IDA opened at $143.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a PE ratio of 23.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $143.47 and a 200-day moving average of $135.60. IDACORP, Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.15 and a 52-week high of $149.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.21.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The energy company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $403.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.51 million. IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 18.60%.During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. IDACORP has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.250-6.450 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that IDACORP, Inc. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDACORP Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 5th. IDACORP's dividend payout ratio is 58.57%.

IDACORP Profile

IDACORP, Inc is a diversified energy holding company headquartered in Boise, Idaho, whose primary subsidiary, Idaho Power Company, operates as a regulated electric utility. Through Idaho Power, the company provides generation, transmission and distribution services to residential, commercial and industrial customers. The company's service territory spans southern Idaho and eastern Oregon, where it serves over half a million customers with a mix of hydroelectric, natural gas, wind and solar generation assets.

Idaho Power's generation portfolio is anchored by a network of hydroelectric facilities along the Snake River system, complemented by natural-gas-fired plants and growing investments in renewable resources.

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