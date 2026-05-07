UBS Group AG Has $47.81 Million Stock Holdings in The Western Union Company $WU

UBS Group AG increased its position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU - Free Report) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,135,424 shares of the credit services provider's stock after buying an additional 234,882 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 1.62% of Western Union worth $47,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB increased its position in Western Union by 606.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 3,265 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,803 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Western Union by 1,546.5% during the fourth quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 3,326 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,124 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Western Union by 164.9% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,581 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,229 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in Western Union by 260.7% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,593 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,597 shares during the period. Finally, WealthCollab LLC raised its position in Western Union by 64.5% during the 4th quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 4,153 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.81% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on WU. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Western Union in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Western Union to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Western Union presently has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $8.82.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on WU

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Benjamin Carlton Adams sold 19,924 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.23, for a total value of $183,898.52. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 234,689 shares in the company, valued at $2,166,179.47. This trade represents a 7.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Giovanni Angelini sold 6,000 shares of Western Union stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.47, for a total transaction of $56,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 311,292 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,947,935.24. The trade was a 1.89% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Company insiders own 3.29% of the company's stock.

Western Union Stock Down 1.4%

Western Union stock opened at $9.00 on Thursday. The Western Union Company has a 12-month low of $7.85 and a 12-month high of $10.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 6.61, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.50. The firm's fifty day moving average is $9.23 and its 200 day moving average is $9.22.

Western Union (NYSE:WU - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $963.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Western Union had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 55.94%. Western Union's revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. Western Union has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.750-1.850 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Western Union Company will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Western Union Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were issued a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.5%. Western Union's dividend payout ratio is presently 69.12%.

About Western Union

Western Union Company NYSE: WU is a global leader in cross-border, cross-currency money movement and payments. The company enables individuals and businesses to send and receive money through a variety of channels, including its vast agent network, online platforms, and mobile applications. Core services include person-to-person money transfers, business-to-business cross-border payments, bill payment services and prepaid card programs.

Through its digital offerings, Western Union provides customers with the ability to initiate transfers via its website and mobile app, as well as track transactions in real time.

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