UBS Group AG Increases Holdings in Globant S.A. $GLOB

UBS Group AG raised its stake in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB - Free Report) by 44.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 667,755 shares of the information technology services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 204,443 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 1.52% of Globant worth $43,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. ARGA Investment Management LP raised its holdings in Globant by 14,073.7% in the third quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 2,057,594 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $118,065,000 after buying an additional 2,043,077 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Globant by 6,875.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 929,245 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $84,413,000 after acquiring an additional 915,924 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in Globant by 601.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 783,930 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $44,982,000 after acquiring an additional 672,175 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in Globant by 493.8% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 660,296 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $37,888,000 after acquiring an additional 549,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Globant by 60.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 659,373 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $37,835,000 after acquiring an additional 248,225 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.60% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GLOB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Globant from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 27th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Globant from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Wedbush assumed coverage on Globant in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a "buy" rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Globant in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Globant from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $72.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on GLOB

Globant Trading Up 1.5%

Shares of GLOB stock opened at $40.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.04. Globant S.A. has a 1 year low of $38.49 and a 1 year high of $142.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.01.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The information technology services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $1.54. Globant had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 4.19%.The company had revenue of $612.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $605.61 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.75 EPS. Globant's revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Globant has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.440-1.540 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 6.100-6.500 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Globant S.A. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Globant Company Profile

Globant is a digitally native technology services company founded in 2003 in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Specializing in software development and digital transformation, Globant partners with enterprises to conceive, design and engineer software products and platforms. The company leverages agile methodologies and proprietary delivery frameworks to accelerate projects in areas such as cloud migration, user experience design, data analytics, artificial intelligence and blockchain-enabled solutions.

Globant's service offerings span strategy consulting, custom software engineering, digital experience design and managed services.

Further Reading

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