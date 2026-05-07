UBS Group AG Increases Position in Genius Sports Limited $GENI

UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI - Free Report) by 45.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,974,964 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 1,235,352 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 1.85% of Genius Sports worth $43,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GENI. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Genius Sports by 3,584.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,291,635 shares of the company's stock worth $34,233,000 after buying an additional 3,202,290 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its position in shares of Genius Sports by 82.7% in the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 5,850,083 shares of the company's stock valued at $72,424,000 after acquiring an additional 2,647,948 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Genius Sports by 341.6% in the third quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 3,330,469 shares of the company's stock worth $41,231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,576,329 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Genius Sports by 17.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,513,537 shares of the company's stock worth $167,298,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shapiro Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genius Sports during the third quarter worth about $19,652,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.91% of the company's stock.

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Genius Sports Trading Up 1.8%

GENI stock opened at $4.41 on Thursday. Genius Sports Limited has a 12 month low of $3.83 and a 12 month high of $13.73. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.25 and a beta of 1.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.05.

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $187.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $170.60 million. Genius Sports had a negative net margin of 16.67% and a negative return on equity of 13.66%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on GENI shares. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Genius Sports from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 6th. UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Genius Sports in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Genius Sports from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Northland Securities set a $12.00 price target on shares of Genius Sports in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Genius Sports from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $12.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Genius Sports

Genius Sports Profile

Genius Sports is a global sports technology company that specializes in collecting, analyzing and distributing real-time sports data and video streams. The firm provides official data feeds, live video streaming solutions and digital engagement tools to sports leagues, federations, broadcasters and betting operators. By integrating data directly from sporting events through its network of field officials and proprietary technology, Genius Sports ensures accuracy and integrity for partners who rely on up-to-the-second information.

The company’s product suite includes a cloud-based platform for data capture and distribution, an integrity services offering designed to identify and mitigate match-fixing risks, and a suite of commercial products that power odds creation, in-game betting markets and fan engagement experiences.

Further Reading

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