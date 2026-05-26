UBS Group AG Increases Stock Position in Evertec, Inc. $EVTC

UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Evertec, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC - Free Report) by 61.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,509 shares of the business services provider's stock after buying an additional 40,529 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.17% of Evertec worth $3,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EVTC. Richardson Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Evertec by 73.7% during the 4th quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,325 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Evertec during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Evertec during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Evertec by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,819 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Evertec by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,796 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. 96.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Evertec from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Evertec from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Raymond James Financial reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Evertec in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut shares of Evertec from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Evertec has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $33.20.

Read Our Latest Report on Evertec

Insider Buying and Selling at Evertec

In other Evertec news, EVP Luis A. Rodriguez-Gonzalez bought 17,000 shares of Evertec stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.10 per share, with a total value of $409,700.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president owned 80,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,949,858.70. This trade represents a 26.60% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Joaquin A. Castrillo-Salgado bought 20,000 shares of Evertec stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.74 per share, for a total transaction of $454,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer owned 143,987 shares in the company, valued at $3,274,264.38. The trade was a 16.13% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Evertec Stock Performance

NYSE EVTC opened at $24.76 on Tuesday. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $27.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 11.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.80. Evertec, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.82 and a 1 year high of $38.02.

Evertec (NYSE:EVTC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $247.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $248.99 million. Evertec had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 31.40%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. Evertec has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.860-3.980 EPS. Analysts predict that Evertec, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Evertec Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 11th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Evertec's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.66%.

Evertec Profile

Evertec, Inc NYSE: EVTC is a leading full‐service transaction processor in Puerto Rico, Latin America and the Caribbean. The company delivers integrated technology solutions for electronic payments, providing financial institutions, merchants and governments with secure and scalable platforms to accept, process and settle transactions across card, ATM, debit and digital channels. Headquartered in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Evertec supports both domestic and cross‐border payment flows, enabling clients to streamline operations and expand their digital commerce capabilities.

Evertec's suite of services includes merchant acquiring, payment gateway connectivity, ATM and point‐of‐sale network management, and fraud prevention solutions.

Further Reading

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