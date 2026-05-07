UBS Group AG Lowers Stock Holdings in Bruker Corporation $BRKR

UBS Group AG reduced its position in Bruker Corporation (NASDAQ:BRKR - Free Report) by 29.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,000,467 shares of the medical research company's stock after selling 413,452 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.66% of Bruker worth $47,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Bruker by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 890 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Bruker by 85.3% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,445 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bruker by 49.8% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,631 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Bruker by 79.7% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,773 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Bruker by 51.5% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,770 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 942 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.52% of the company's stock.

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Bruker Price Performance

BRKR stock opened at $42.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -282.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.12. The firm's fifty day moving average is $37.18 and its 200 day moving average is $42.01. Bruker Corporation has a 52 week low of $28.53 and a 52 week high of $56.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The medical research company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $823.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $795.62 million. Bruker had a negative net margin of 0.25% and a positive return on equity of 13.56%. The company's revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. Bruker has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.150 EPS. Research analysts predict that Bruker Corporation will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Bruker Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Bruker's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -133.33%.

Bruker News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Bruker this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 results beat estimates: Bruker reported EPS of $0.31 vs. consensus $0.23 and revenue of $823.4M vs. $795.6M, with revenue +2.7% year-over-year — the top-line beat and EPS outperformance are the primary positive catalysts. Zacks: Bruker Surpasses Q1 Estimates

Q1 results beat estimates: Bruker reported EPS of $0.31 vs. consensus $0.23 and revenue of $823.4M vs. $795.6M, with revenue +2.7% year-over-year — the top-line beat and EPS outperformance are the primary positive catalysts. Neutral Sentiment: FY‑2026 guidance essentially in line with expectations: management set EPS guidance of $2.10–$2.15 (consensus ~2.12) and revenue guidance near ~$3.6B — guidance is not materially above Street forecasts but removes uncertainty. Earnings Presentation

FY‑2026 guidance essentially in line with expectations: management set EPS guidance of $2.10–$2.15 (consensus ~2.12) and revenue guidance near ~$3.6B — guidance is not materially above Street forecasts but removes uncertainty. Neutral Sentiment: Management materials and call available: Bruker posted its slide deck and hosted the earnings call, giving investors access to segment detail and near-term catalysts (service instrument demand, product cycles). Those details support the guidance but did not materially change the outlook. MarketBeat: Q1 Earnings / Call

Management materials and call available: Bruker posted its slide deck and hosted the earnings call, giving investors access to segment detail and near-term catalysts (service instrument demand, product cycles). Those details support the guidance but did not materially change the outlook. Negative Sentiment: Profitability concerns remain: despite the beat, GAAP net margin was slightly negative and Q1 EPS declined versus $0.47 a year ago — a reminder that earnings mix and margin recovery remain watching points for investors. MarketBeat: Q1 Details

Profitability concerns remain: despite the beat, GAAP net margin was slightly negative and Q1 EPS declined versus $0.47 a year ago — a reminder that earnings mix and margin recovery remain watching points for investors. Negative Sentiment: Pre-earnings concerns and insider activity noted: some coverage flagged “earnings jitters” and insider selling ahead of results, which could elevate volatility and be a near-term headwind if sentiment shifts. Yahoo: Insider Selling / Earnings Jitters

Insider Activity at Bruker

In other news, VP Mark Munch sold 2,000 shares of Bruker stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total transaction of $79,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 128,443 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,124,875.70. The trade was a 1.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 27.20% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on BRKR. Jefferies Financial Group set a $50.00 target price on Bruker in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. UBS Group reiterated a "neutral" rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Bruker in a research report on Friday, February 13th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Bruker to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Citigroup reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of Bruker in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Bruker in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on BRKR

Bruker Company Profile

Bruker Corporation, founded in 1960 by physicist Günther Laukien and headquartered in Billerica, Massachusetts, is a leading developer and manufacturer of high-performance scientific instruments and analytical solutions. The company designs systems that enable molecular and materials research across academic, governmental, and industrial laboratories.

Bruker's product portfolio encompasses nuclear magnetic resonance (NMR) spectrometers for molecular structure and dynamics studies, mass spectrometry platforms for proteomics and metabolomics, X-ray diffraction and scattering instruments for crystallography and materials characterization, atomic force and scanning probe microscopes for nanoscale surface analysis, as well as preclinical imaging systems such as micro-CT and MRI scanners.

In addition to hardware, Bruker provides software suites, applications support, training services, and long-term maintenance agreements to ensure optimal instrument performance.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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