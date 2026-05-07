UBS Group AG Sells 1,242,660 Shares of Rubrik, Inc. $RBRK

UBS Group AG cut its stake in Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK - Free Report) by 66.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 638,679 shares of the company's stock after selling 1,242,660 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.32% of Rubrik worth $48,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rubrik by 352.2% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 312 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Rubrik by 1,360.0% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Financial Life Planners acquired a new position in Rubrik in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Guerra Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Rubrik in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Rubrik during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 49.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity

In other Rubrik news, CFO Kiran Kumar Choudary sold 122,613 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $5,909,946.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 564,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,228,228.20. This represents a 17.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Wendell Thompson sold 11,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.48, for a total transaction of $610,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 4,653 shares in the company, valued at $258,148.44. This trade represents a 70.27% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 203,113 shares of company stock valued at $10,160,197 over the last 90 days. 13.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RBRK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Rubrik in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Rubrik from $125.00 to $90.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Rubrik from $97.00 to $80.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Scotiabank set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Rubrik and gave the stock a "sector outperform" rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on shares of Rubrik from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have assigned a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $84.83.

View Our Latest Research Report on Rubrik

Rubrik Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of NYSE RBRK opened at $57.73 on Thursday. Rubrik, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.25 and a 1-year high of $103.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.52. The company has a market cap of $11.68 billion, a PE ratio of -32.61 and a beta of 0.63.

Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $377.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.43 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. Rubrik's revenue for the quarter was up 46.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Rubrik has set its Q1 2027 guidance at -0.040--0.020 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 0.070-0.270 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Rubrik, Inc. will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

About Rubrik

Rubrik, Inc is a cloud data management and security company that delivers a unified platform for data protection, disaster recovery, compliance and intelligent data governance. Its flagship offering, the Rubrik Security Cloud, enables organizations to automate backup and recovery workflows across on-premises, edge and multi-cloud environments. By combining policy-driven orchestration with real-time threat detection, Rubrik helps clients guard against ransomware, ensure business continuity and enforce data retention requirements.

The company's platform supports a range of services including backup and restore, long-term data archiving, replication, and disaster recovery as a service (DRaaS).

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