UBS Group AG Sells 222,810 Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. $BFAM

UBS Group AG cut its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM - Free Report) by 42.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 303,535 shares of the company's stock after selling 222,810 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.54% of Bright Horizons Family Solutions worth $30,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 66.9% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 36,428 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,694,000 after acquiring an additional 14,606 shares in the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $224,000. Laurus Global Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $439,000. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 6,909.9% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 136,904 shares of the company's stock worth $13,882,000 after buying an additional 134,951 shares in the last quarter.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $124.00 to $100.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $99.00 price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird set a $100.00 price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a report on Friday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $130.00 to $112.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $100.44.

View Our Latest Analysis on BFAM

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Trading Up 3.2%

Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock opened at $70.49 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.10. The company has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.28. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.68 and a 52-week high of $132.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $712.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.35 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 17.22% and a net margin of 6.35%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.900-5.100 EPS. Analysts predict that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

About Bright Horizons Family Solutions

Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Inc NYSE: BFAM is a leading provider of employer-sponsored child care and early education services, offering a range of solutions designed to support working families and organizations. Through a network of on-site, near-site and center-based programs, the company partners with corporate and nonprofit clients to deliver infant, toddler, preschool and school-age care. Services emphasize age-appropriate curriculum, developmental milestones and community engagement to ensure high-quality learning experiences.

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