UBS Group AG Sells 26,517 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. $EXPD

UBS Group AG cut its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD - Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,341,220 shares of the transportation company's stock after selling 26,517 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 1.00% of Expeditors International of Washington worth $199,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 733.9% during the third quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,887,853 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $231,432,000 after buying an additional 1,661,457 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Expeditors International of Washington during the third quarter valued at about $113,194,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 64.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,920,927 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $235,486,000 after buying an additional 749,993 shares in the last quarter. Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec raised its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 59.4% during the third quarter. Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec now owns 1,070,975 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $131,291,000 after buying an additional 399,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 5.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,708,656 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $945,004,000 after buying an additional 377,703 shares in the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on EXPD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $134.00 to $132.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Zacks Research cut Expeditors International of Washington from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $160.00 to $142.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $134.30.

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Expeditors International of Washington Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of EXPD stock opened at $148.84 on Thursday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.00 and a 12 month high of $167.19. The firm has a market cap of $19.79 billion, a PE ratio of 26.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $145.37 and a 200-day moving average of $145.80.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The transportation company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.03. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 36.16% and a net margin of 7.64%.During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Expeditors International of Washington Profile

Expeditors International of Washington is a global logistics and freight forwarding company headquartered in Seattle, Washington. The firm specializes in providing tailored supply chain solutions that encompass air, ocean and ground transportation. Through an integrated service model, Expeditors coordinates and manages the movement of goods for a diverse customer base, including manufacturers, retailers and technology companies.

The company's core offerings include customs brokerage, cargo insurance, distribution and warehousing services, as well as vendor consolidation and inventory management.

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