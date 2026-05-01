UBS Group AG Sells 47,726 Shares of Veralto Corporation $VLTO

UBS Group AG cut its stake in Veralto Corporation (NYSE:VLTO - Free Report) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,567,990 shares of the company's stock after selling 47,726 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.63% of Veralto worth $156,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veralto in the fourth quarter worth approximately $301,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Veralto by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 593,907 shares of the company's stock worth $59,260,000 after acquiring an additional 75,664 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS grew its stake in shares of Veralto by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 146,049 shares of the company's stock worth $14,589,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Veralto by 180.6% in the fourth quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 133,775 shares of the company's stock worth $13,348,000 after acquiring an additional 86,104 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Veralto by 53.2% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 89,505 shares of the company's stock worth $8,931,000 after acquiring an additional 31,079 shares during the period. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Veralto Stock Performance

VLTO opened at $88.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $21.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.83, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.98. The company's 50 day moving average is $90.55 and its 200 day moving average is $96.50. Veralto Corporation has a 12-month low of $84.99 and a 12-month high of $110.11.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Veralto had a net margin of 17.33% and a return on equity of 35.03%. The firm's revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. Veralto has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.200-4.280 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.960-1.000 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Veralto Corporation will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

Veralto Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. Veralto's payout ratio is currently 13.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Veralto from $117.00 to $113.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird set a $103.00 price objective on shares of Veralto in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Veralto from $118.00 to $110.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Veralto in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a "buy" rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Veralto in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $106.11.

Check Out Our Latest Report on VLTO

Key Stories Impacting Veralto

Here are the key news stories impacting Veralto this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 results beat expectations — Veralto reported better-than-expected revenue and EPS with mid-single-digit revenue growth year‑over‑year and strong Water Quality performance and cash flow, which supports the company’s fundamentals and FY guidance. Zacks: Veralto Q1 Earnings & Revenues Beat Yahoo: Q1 2026 Earnings Call Highlights

Q1 results beat expectations — Veralto reported better-than-expected revenue and EPS with mid-single-digit revenue growth year‑over‑year and strong Water Quality performance and cash flow, which supports the company’s fundamentals and FY guidance. Positive Sentiment: Small analyst upgrade from Royal Bank of Canada — RBC raised its target modestly to $100 and kept a sector perform rating, signaling limited upside but some analyst confidence. Benzinga: RBC Price Target Raise

Small analyst upgrade from Royal Bank of Canada — RBC raised its target modestly to $100 and kept a sector perform rating, signaling limited upside but some analyst confidence. Neutral Sentiment: Guidance largely in line with estimates — Management set FY‑2026 EPS guidance around 4.20–4.28 and Q2 at ~0.96–1.00, which tracks consensus (~4.23) and reduces surprise risk; focus now shifts to execution. Earnings Presentation

Guidance largely in line with estimates — Management set FY‑2026 EPS guidance around 4.20–4.28 and Q2 at ~0.96–1.00, which tracks consensus (~4.23) and reduces surprise risk; focus now shifts to execution. Negative Sentiment: Citigroup trimmed its price target (from $104 to $102) and moved to a neutral rating — that note likely put near‑term pressure on the stock despite the target still implying upside, contributing to today’s downward move. Benzinga: Citigroup Lowers Target

Citigroup trimmed its price target (from $104 to $102) and moved to a neutral rating — that note likely put near‑term pressure on the stock despite the target still implying upside, contributing to today’s downward move. Negative Sentiment: Technical/volume pressure — trading volume is elevated versus the average and the share price sits below the 50‑ and 200‑day moving averages, increasing the likelihood of additional short‑term selling until a clear support test or catalyst appears.

Veralto Profile

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands. This segment provides water solutions, including chemical reagents, services, and digital solutions.

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