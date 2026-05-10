UBS Group AG Sells 52,231 Shares of Wintrust Financial Corporation $WTFC

UBS Group AG trimmed its position in shares of Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WTFC - Free Report) by 19.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 219,533 shares of the bank's stock after selling 52,231 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.33% of Wintrust Financial worth $30,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Choreo LLC boosted its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 2,121 shares of the bank's stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the bank's stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 2.4% during the third quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 3,730 shares of the bank's stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 20.6% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 586 shares of the bank's stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,129 shares of the bank's stock valued at $1,200,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. 93.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Wintrust Financial alerts: Sign Up

Wintrust Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WTFC opened at $151.64 on Friday. Wintrust Financial Corporation has a 12-month low of $114.73 and a 12-month high of $162.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.23 billion, a PE ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $142.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.29.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The bank reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.26. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 20.11% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The firm had revenue of $713.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $707.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.69 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Wintrust Financial Corporation will post 13.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wintrust Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. Wintrust Financial's dividend payout ratio is currently 18.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WTFC shares. Stephens started coverage on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research report on Friday, March 27th. They set an "equal weight" rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $188.00 price objective (up from $184.00) on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $173.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $168.92.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Wintrust Financial

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Wintrust Financial news, Director Suzet M. Mckinney sold 500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.96, for a total transaction of $74,480.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 3,303 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $492,014.88. This represents a 13.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO David A. Dykstra sold 9,579 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total transaction of $1,425,546.78. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 179,810 shares in the company, valued at $26,759,324.20. This represents a 5.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,099 shares of company stock valued at $1,954,386. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation is a Chicago‐area bank holding company headquartered in Rosemont, Illinois. Through its primary subsidiary, Wintrust Bank, the company operates a network of community banks serving metropolitan Chicago and select markets in southeastern Wisconsin. These locally branded banks provide personalized commercial and consumer banking solutions tailored to small and mid‐size businesses, professionals, and individual clients.

The firm's core offerings include deposit products, commercial and residential lending, treasury management, and mortgage banking services.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Wintrust Financial, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Wintrust Financial wasn't on the list.

While Wintrust Financial currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here