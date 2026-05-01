UBS Group AG Sells 535,073 Shares of Revvity Inc. $RVTY

UBS Group AG cut its holdings in shares of Revvity Inc. (NYSE:RVTY - Free Report) by 24.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,644,432 shares of the company's stock after selling 535,073 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 1.45% of Revvity worth $159,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC purchased a new position in shares of Revvity during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cromwell Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Revvity by 141.4% during the fourth quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 338 shares of the company's stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in shares of Revvity during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Revvity during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Revvity by 56.8% during the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 690 shares of the company's stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 86.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on RVTY. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Revvity from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. TD Cowen reissued a "hold" rating on shares of Revvity in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird set a $129.00 price target on shares of Revvity in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Revvity from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Revvity from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $109.73.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Revvity

Revvity Stock Performance

NYSE:RVTY opened at $86.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.13. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $90.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.74. Revvity Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.22 and a twelve month high of $118.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Revvity (NYSE:RVTY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $772.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $759.81 million. Revvity had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 7.92%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. Revvity has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.350-5.450 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Revvity Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

Revvity Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 17th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 17th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. Revvity's payout ratio is 13.46%.

About Revvity

Revvity, Inc is a global provider of technology-enabled solutions for the life sciences, diagnostics and applied markets. The company develops and supplies a range of products and services, including reagents and consumables, laboratory instruments, workflow automation, software analytics and technical support. Its portfolio supports applications in drug discovery, genomics, cell biology research, environmental and food safety testing, industrial quality control and clinical diagnostics.

Tracing its heritage to Perkin-Elmer, founded in 1937, Revvity began trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol RVTY in January 2024 following a corporate rebranding.

Further Reading

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