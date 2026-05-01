UBS Group AG Sells 56,938 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. $JKHY

UBS Group AG lowered its position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY - Free Report) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 790,064 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 56,938 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 1.09% of Jack Henry & Associates worth $144,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,298,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 693.2% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 87,817 shares of the technology company's stock worth $13,079,000 after acquiring an additional 76,746 shares during the period. Pensionfund Sabic acquired a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the fourth quarter worth $1,204,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the third quarter worth $998,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 4.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 712,751 shares of the technology company's stock worth $106,150,000 after purchasing an additional 32,468 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.75% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings downgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Wolfe Research set a $220.00 target price on Jack Henry & Associates and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Jack Henry & Associates from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and increased their target price for the stock from $181.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $168.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a "buy" rating and a $197.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $200.15.

Read Our Latest Research Report on JKHY

Jack Henry & Associates Price Performance

NASDAQ JKHY opened at $153.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $159.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.06. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 12 month low of $144.12 and a 12 month high of $193.39. The company has a market capitalization of $11.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.72.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $611.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $608.46 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 20.59% and a return on equity of 23.75%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. Jack Henry & Associates has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.610-6.720 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jack Henry & Associates Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. This is a boost from Jack Henry & Associates's previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. Jack Henry & Associates's payout ratio is 35.06%.

Jack Henry & Associates Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a leading provider of technology solutions and payment processing services for the financial services industry. Founded in 1976 and headquartered in Monett, Missouri, the company develops and supports a comprehensive suite of software and services designed to help banks, credit unions and other financial institutions streamline operations, improve customer engagement and manage risk.

The company's core processing platforms deliver end-to-end account processing, general ledger, deposit operations and loan servicing functionality.

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