UBS Group AG Sells 75,854 Shares of CubeSmart $CUBE

UBS Group AG lessened its holdings in shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE - Free Report) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 979,387 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 75,854 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.43% of CubeSmart worth $35,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wiser Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CubeSmart during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 174.8% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 893 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 43.3% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 977 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in shares of CubeSmart during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Syntax Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of CubeSmart during the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Institutional investors own 97.61% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at CubeSmart

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Foster sold 23,148 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.02, for a total value of $949,530.96. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 205,057 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,411,438.14. This represents a 10.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CUBE shares. Wolfe Research downgraded CubeSmart from an "outperform" rating to a "peer perform" rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of CubeSmart in a research note on Monday, May 4th. BNP Paribas Exane raised CubeSmart from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Scotiabank raised CubeSmart to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised CubeSmart from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $43.57.

View Our Latest Research Report on CubeSmart

CubeSmart Price Performance

Shares of CUBE stock opened at $40.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.49, a PEG ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.11. The business's fifty day moving average is $38.84 and its 200 day moving average is $38.09. CubeSmart has a twelve month low of $35.09 and a twelve month high of $44.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $281.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $275.25 million. CubeSmart had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 28.93%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. CubeSmart has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.520-2.600 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.620-0.640 EPS. Research analysts expect that CubeSmart will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CubeSmart Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st were paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 1st. CubeSmart's dividend payout ratio is currently 149.30%.

About CubeSmart

CubeSmart NYSE: CUBE is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the ownership, operation and management of self-storage facilities across the United States. The company's portfolio comprises properties in primary and secondary markets, catering to both individual and business customers seeking flexible, short-term and long-term storage solutions. CubeSmart's facilities feature a range of unit sizes, climate-controlled options and advanced security features, supported by on-site managers and centralized customer service operations.

In addition to traditional self-storage units, CubeSmart offers specialty services such as vehicle and boat storage, retail sales of packing and moving supplies, and tenant insurance programs.

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