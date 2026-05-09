UBS Group AG Trims Stock Holdings in American Homes 4 Rent $AMH

UBS Group AG decreased its stake in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH - Free Report) by 15.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,014,804 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 189,824 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.27% of American Homes 4 Rent worth $32,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,715,728 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $1,486,798,000 after acquiring an additional 246,713 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,424,196 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $612,605,000 after purchasing an additional 399,894 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 5,271,280 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $175,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082,972 shares during the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 4,556,397 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $146,260,000 after acquiring an additional 346,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 76.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 2,888,809 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $96,053,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248,131 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.87% of the company's stock.

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American Homes 4 Rent Trading Down 1.2%

AMH opened at $32.03 on Friday. American Homes 4 Rent has a 52 week low of $27.22 and a 52 week high of $39.01. The stock's fifty day moving average is $29.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.92. The company has a market capitalization of $11.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.04, a PEG ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.30. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 6.08% and a net margin of 25.27%.The business had revenue of $472.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $470.62 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. The business's revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. American Homes 4 Rent has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.890-1.950 EPS. Analysts forecast that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

American Homes 4 Rent Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.1%. This is a boost from American Homes 4 Rent's previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. American Homes 4 Rent's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 107.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $34.94.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on American Homes 4 Rent

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Douglas N. Benham purchased 1,571 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.00 per share, for a total transaction of $37,704.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 43,517 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,044,408. The trade was a 3.75% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Goldberg purchased 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.30 per share, for a total transaction of $58,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 36,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,075,983.90. This trade represents a 5.76% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders bought a total of 6,771 shares of company stock worth $183,684 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company's stock.

American Homes 4 Rent Profile

American Homes 4 Rent NYSE: AMH is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the acquisition, development and management of single-family rental homes. Since its initial public offering in April 2013, the company has focused on building a large-scale, professionally managed portfolio of homes designed to meet the needs of today's renters. Its business model emphasizes the acquisition of well-located properties coupled with consistent, in-house property management to drive occupancy and long-term value.

As of the most recent reporting, American Homes 4 Rent owns and operates tens of thousands of homes across the United States, with concentration in key Sun Belt and high-growth markets.

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