UBS Group AG Trims Stock Holdings in Reliance, Inc. $RS

UBS Group AG lowered its stake in Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS - Free Report) by 39.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 73,260 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 48,160 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.14% of Reliance worth $21,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RS. Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Reliance by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 786 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC raised its position in Reliance by 2.9% in the third quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Stonegate Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Reliance by 5.0% during the third quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 836 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Reliance by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 965 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Reliance by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. 79.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity

In other news, COO Stephen Paul Koch sold 24,060 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.62, for a total value of $7,738,177.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 14,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,509,434.02. This represents a 63.18% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP William A. Smith II sold 6,615 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.61, for a total value of $1,975,305.15. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 21,747 shares in the company, valued at $6,493,871.67. This trade represents a 23.32% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,175 shares of company stock worth $10,966,902. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Reliance Price Performance

Shares of RS opened at $368.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.04, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.95. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $321.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $308.62. Reliance, Inc. has a twelve month low of $260.31 and a twelve month high of $381.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Reliance (NYSE:RS - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.63 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. Reliance had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 11.37%. The company's revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.77 earnings per share. Reliance has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 5.150-5.350 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Reliance, Inc. will post 18.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Reliance Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. Reliance's dividend payout ratio is currently 32.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on RS. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Reliance from $323.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Reliance from $341.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Reliance from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Weiss Ratings raised Reliance from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Reliance in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a "neutral" rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $344.67.

View Our Latest Research Report on RS

Reliance Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co NYSE: RS is a leading metals service center company that distributes and processes a broad array of metal products. The company offers cut-to-length, shearing, blanking, sawing, bending, machining and value-added services for carbon and alloy steel, stainless steel, aluminum, brass, titanium and specialty metal alloys. Its products serve diverse end markets, including energy, infrastructure, general manufacturing, transportation, aerospace and defense.

Founded in 1939 in Los Angeles, Reliance Steel & Aluminum has grown through a combination of organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

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