UBS Group AG Trims Stock Position in Darling Ingredients Inc. $DAR

UBS Group AG lowered its position in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR - Free Report) by 44.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,090,623 shares of the company's stock after selling 4,092,495 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 3.22% of Darling Ingredients worth $183,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DAR. No Street GP LP purchased a new position in Darling Ingredients during the third quarter valued at approximately $69,458,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in Darling Ingredients by 184.5% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 846,371 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,111,000 after acquiring an additional 548,844 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in Darling Ingredients by 608.5% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 634,361 shares of the company's stock valued at $19,583,000 after acquiring an additional 544,821 shares in the last quarter. Goodlander Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Darling Ingredients by 226.1% during the second quarter. Goodlander Investment Management LLC now owns 750,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,455,000 after acquiring an additional 520,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Darling Ingredients by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,394,342 shares of the company's stock valued at $554,196,000 after acquiring an additional 512,219 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.44% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $58.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a "sector outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Darling Ingredients from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $49.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Darling Ingredients has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $67.40.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Darling Ingredients

Darling Ingredients Price Performance

DAR stock opened at $62.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $9.97 billion, a PE ratio of 161.09 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a one year low of $29.15 and a one year high of $64.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.79.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 2.36%. On average, analysts predict that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Darling Ingredients

In other news, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 20,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.12, for a total value of $1,042,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,117,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,222,470.20. The trade was a 1.76% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.90% of the company's stock.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

Darling Ingredients Inc NYSE: DAR is a global leader in converting edible and inedible bio-nutrient streams into sustainable food, feed ingredients, renewable fuels and specialty products. Founded in 1882 and headquartered in Irving, Texas, the company builds on more than a century of experience in animal rendering and by-product recycling. Over time, Darling has expanded its capabilities beyond traditional rendering to include advanced processing technologies that support a circular economy and reduce waste from food and agricultural industries.

The company's core operations revolve around four primary segments: Feed Ingredients & Services, Food & Nutrition, Fuel Ingredients & Services, and Specialty Ingredients.

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