UBS Group AG $UBS Shares Acquired by Capital World Investors

Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS - Free Report) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,399,326 shares of the bank's stock after purchasing an additional 55,822 shares during the period. Capital World Investors owned approximately 1.20% of UBS Group worth $1,728,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBS. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in UBS Group by 73.9% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 62,912 shares of the bank's stock valued at $1,927,000 after acquiring an additional 26,728 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in UBS Group by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 4,518 shares of the bank's stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in UBS Group by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 41,772 shares of the bank's stock valued at $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth boosted its stake in UBS Group by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 14,111 shares of the bank's stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in UBS Group by 62.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,497 shares of the bank's stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the last quarter.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UBS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "buy" rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley restated an "underweight" rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Barclays upgraded shares of UBS Group from an "underweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup restated a "neutral" rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $60.30.

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Key Stories Impacting UBS Group

Here are the key news stories impacting UBS Group this week:

UBS Group Trading Down 1.3%

UBS Group stock opened at $47.07 on Friday. The firm's 50-day moving average is $43.69 and its 200-day moving average is $43.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 0.85. UBS Group AG has a 1 year low of $30.36 and a 1 year high of $49.36. The company has a market cap of $147.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.87, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.19.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $13.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.16 billion. UBS Group had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 10.05%. On average, equities analysts expect that UBS Group AG will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

UBS Group Company Profile

UBS Group AG is a Swiss multinational financial services firm that provides a broad range of banking and capital markets services to private, institutional and corporate clients. Headquartered in Zurich, UBS operates as a universal bank with a primary focus on wealth management, asset management, investment banking and retail and commercial banking in Switzerland. The firm serves high-net-worth and ultra-high-net-worth individuals, pension funds, corporations and institutional investors through a global network of offices.

Key business activities include global wealth management—offering financial planning, investment advisory, discretionary portfolio management and custody services—alongside asset management products for institutional and retail investors.

Further Reading

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