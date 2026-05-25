UBS Group AG $UBS Shares Purchased by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS - Free Report) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,107,264 shares of the bank's stock after acquiring an additional 2,938,827 shares during the quarter. UBS Group comprises 1.0% of Fisher Asset Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 2.05% of UBS Group worth $2,968,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in UBS Group by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 139,105,725 shares of the bank's stock worth $6,423,207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758,287 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of UBS Group by 254.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 63,671,310 shares of the bank's stock worth $2,601,589,000 after acquiring an additional 45,731,061 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of UBS Group by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 37,343,504 shares of the bank's stock worth $1,525,163,000 after acquiring an additional 386,264 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA increased its stake in shares of UBS Group by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 35,932,192 shares of the bank's stock worth $1,676,302,000 after acquiring an additional 629,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of UBS Group by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 23,611,119 shares of the bank's stock worth $1,101,502,000 after acquiring an additional 207,752 shares during the last quarter.

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UBS Group News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting UBS Group this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "underweight" rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Weiss Ratings cut UBS Group from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays upgraded UBS Group from an "underweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, UBS Group currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $60.30.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on UBS

UBS Group Stock Performance

NYSE UBS opened at $46.94 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $146.62 billion, a PE ratio of 16.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. UBS Group AG has a twelve month low of $30.36 and a twelve month high of $49.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.51.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $13.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $13.16 billion. UBS Group had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 12.66%. Equities analysts anticipate that UBS Group AG will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

About UBS Group

UBS Group AG is a Swiss multinational financial services firm that provides a broad range of banking and capital markets services to private, institutional and corporate clients. Headquartered in Zurich, UBS operates as a universal bank with a primary focus on wealth management, asset management, investment banking and retail and commercial banking in Switzerland. The firm serves high-net-worth and ultra-high-net-worth individuals, pension funds, corporations and institutional investors through a global network of offices.

Key business activities include global wealth management—offering financial planning, investment advisory, discretionary portfolio management and custody services—alongside asset management products for institutional and retail investors.

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