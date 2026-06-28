UBS Group AG $UBS Shares Sold by ABN AMRO Bank N.V.

ABN AMRO Bank N.V. lowered its position in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS - Free Report) by 22.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,470,238 shares of the bank's stock after selling 420,648 shares during the period. ABN AMRO Bank N.V.'s holdings in UBS Group were worth $56,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UBS. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. increased its stake in shares of UBS Group by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 39,471 shares of the bank's stock valued at $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of UBS Group by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,905 shares of the bank's stock valued at $922,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in UBS Group by 1.9% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 14,905 shares of the bank's stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in UBS Group by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,551 shares of the bank's stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in UBS Group by 4.2% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,115 shares of the bank's stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an "underweight" rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Weiss Ratings cut UBS Group from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Citigroup reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $60.30.

View Our Latest Research Report on UBS

UBS Group Price Performance

NYSE:UBS opened at $49.14 on Friday. UBS Group AG has a one year low of $33.26 and a one year high of $51.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $153.52 billion, a PE ratio of 17.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.26.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.09. UBS Group had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 12.66%.The business had revenue of $13.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.16 billion. Equities research analysts expect that UBS Group AG will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UBS Group Company Profile

UBS Group AG is a Swiss multinational financial services firm that provides a broad range of banking and capital markets services to private, institutional and corporate clients. Headquartered in Zurich, UBS operates as a universal bank with a primary focus on wealth management, asset management, investment banking and retail and commercial banking in Switzerland. The firm serves high-net-worth and ultra-high-net-worth individuals, pension funds, corporations and institutional investors through a global network of offices.

Key business activities include global wealth management—offering financial planning, investment advisory, discretionary portfolio management and custody services—alongside asset management products for institutional and retail investors.

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