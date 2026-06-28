UBS Group AG $UBS Stock Holdings Lowered by Pictet Asset Management Holding SA

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lowered its position in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS - Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,591,624 shares of the bank's stock after selling 340,568 shares during the period. UBS Group makes up approximately 1.4% of Pictet Asset Management Holding SA's portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA owned approximately 1.14% of UBS Group worth $1,361,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 254.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 63,671,310 shares of the bank's stock valued at $2,601,589,000 after purchasing an additional 45,731,061 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its holdings in UBS Group by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 3,662,233 shares of the bank's stock worth $150,152,000 after buying an additional 651,133 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in UBS Group by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 61,168,437 shares of the bank's stock worth $2,507,906,000 after buying an additional 2,744,348 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its position in UBS Group by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 5,382,437 shares of the bank's stock worth $251,104,000 after buying an additional 158,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crocodile Capital Partners GmbH lifted its stake in UBS Group by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Crocodile Capital Partners GmbH now owns 1,070,000 shares of the bank's stock valued at $49,552,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares during the period.

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UBS Group News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting UBS Group this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UBS. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of UBS Group from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Citigroup restated a "neutral" rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "underweight" rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of UBS Group from an "underweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, UBS Group has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $60.30.

View Our Latest Analysis on UBS

UBS Group Trading Down 1.6%

UBS Group stock opened at $49.14 on Friday. UBS Group AG has a 52-week low of $33.26 and a 52-week high of $51.24. The company has a market cap of $153.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.26.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $13.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $13.16 billion. UBS Group had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 10.05%. Analysts predict that UBS Group AG will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

UBS Group Profile

UBS Group AG is a Swiss multinational financial services firm that provides a broad range of banking and capital markets services to private, institutional and corporate clients. Headquartered in Zurich, UBS operates as a universal bank with a primary focus on wealth management, asset management, investment banking and retail and commercial banking in Switzerland. The firm serves high-net-worth and ultra-high-net-worth individuals, pension funds, corporations and institutional investors through a global network of offices.

Key business activities include global wealth management—offering financial planning, investment advisory, discretionary portfolio management and custody services—alongside asset management products for institutional and retail investors.

Further Reading

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