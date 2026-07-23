UBS Group AG $UBS Stock Position Reduced by Levin Capital Strategies L.P.

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. decreased its position in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS - Free Report) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 633,487 shares of the bank's stock after selling 25,433 shares during the quarter. UBS Group accounts for approximately 1.9% of Levin Capital Strategies L.P.'s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Levin Capital Strategies L.P.'s holdings in UBS Group were worth $24,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UBS Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MidFirst Bank acquired a new position in UBS Group in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Navalign LLC acquired a new position in UBS Group in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in UBS Group by 118.4% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 821 shares of the bank's stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPL Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in UBS Group during the third quarter valued at $37,000.

UBS Group News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting UBS Group this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UBS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Monday. Barclays raised shares of UBS Group from an "underweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded UBS Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, UBS Group presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $60.30.

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UBS Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UBS opened at $52.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.67 billion, a PE ratio of 18.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.19. UBS Group AG has a 1-year low of $35.94 and a 1-year high of $55.15. The business's fifty day moving average price is $49.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.12.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $13.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.16 billion. UBS Group had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 10.05%. On average, research analysts expect that UBS Group AG will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

UBS Group Profile

UBS Group AG is a Swiss multinational financial services firm that provides a broad range of banking and capital markets services to private, institutional and corporate clients. Headquartered in Zurich, UBS operates as a universal bank with a primary focus on wealth management, asset management, investment banking and retail and commercial banking in Switzerland. The firm serves high-net-worth and ultra-high-net-worth individuals, pension funds, corporations and institutional investors through a global network of offices.

Key business activities include global wealth management—offering financial planning, investment advisory, discretionary portfolio management and custody services—alongside asset management products for institutional and retail investors.

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