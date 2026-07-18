UBS Group AG $UBS Stock Position Trimmed by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its holdings in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS - Free Report) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,502,710 shares of the bank's stock after selling 246,082 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.21% of UBS Group worth $254,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in UBS Group by 73.9% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 62,912 shares of the bank's stock worth $1,927,000 after buying an additional 26,728 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in shares of UBS Group by 18.6% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 4,518 shares of the bank's stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 3.1% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 41,772 shares of the bank's stock worth $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth boosted its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 11.6% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 14,111 shares of the bank's stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in UBS Group by 62.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,497 shares of the bank's stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares in the last quarter.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings cut UBS Group from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of UBS Group from a "hold" rating to a "moderate sell" rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Zacks Research upgraded UBS Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Barclays raised UBS Group from an "underweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "buy" rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Monday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, UBS Group has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $60.30.

Read Our Latest Report on UBS

UBS Group Stock Performance

Shares of UBS stock opened at $52.72 on Friday. UBS Group AG has a one year low of $35.94 and a one year high of $55.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $164.70 billion, a PE ratio of 18.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.06 and a 200-day moving average of $45.01.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.09. UBS Group had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The company had revenue of $13.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $13.16 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that UBS Group AG will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Key UBS Group News

Here are the key news stories impacting UBS Group this week:

UBS Group Profile

UBS Group AG is a Swiss multinational financial services firm that provides a broad range of banking and capital markets services to private, institutional and corporate clients. Headquartered in Zurich, UBS operates as a universal bank with a primary focus on wealth management, asset management, investment banking and retail and commercial banking in Switzerland. The firm serves high-net-worth and ultra-high-net-worth individuals, pension funds, corporations and institutional investors through a global network of offices.

Key business activities include global wealth management—offering financial planning, investment advisory, discretionary portfolio management and custody services—alongside asset management products for institutional and retail investors.

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