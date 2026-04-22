UG Investment Advisers Ltd. Cuts Stock Holdings in Amkor Technology, Inc. $AMKR

UG Investment Advisers Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR - Free Report) by 60.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,989 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 106,276 shares during the period. Amkor Technology makes up 0.6% of UG Investment Advisers Ltd.'s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. UG Investment Advisers Ltd.'s holdings in Amkor Technology were worth $2,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Amkor Technology by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,779,847 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $448,148,000 after acquiring an additional 687,900 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,211,529 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $119,607,000 after buying an additional 653,489 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,835,987 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $108,942,000 after buying an additional 17,656 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,981,609 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $56,277,000 after buying an additional 296,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 305.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,574,607 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $44,719,000 after buying an additional 1,186,313 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.76% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In other news, Director Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 20,000 shares of Amkor Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.80, for a total transaction of $976,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 543,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,540,660.80. The trade was a 3.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin K. Engel sold 12,500 shares of Amkor Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.75, for a total value of $609,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,953 shares in the company, valued at $143,958.75. This represents a 80.89% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,500 shares of company stock worth $2,105,225. 26.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amkor Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMKR opened at $70.21 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.50 and a beta of 1.94. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $49.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.47. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.72 and a 52-week high of $72.91.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.26. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 5.57%.The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Amkor Technology has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.180-0.280 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amkor Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.0835 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Amkor Technology's payout ratio is currently 21.85%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on AMKR. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Amkor Technology from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Amkor Technology from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Amkor Technology from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 21st. Melius Research raised Amkor Technology from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Amkor Technology in a research note on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amkor Technology has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $51.13.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMKR

Amkor Technology Profile

Amkor Technology, Inc NASDAQ: AMKR is a leading provider of outsourced semiconductor packaging and test (OSAT) services, supporting integrated device manufacturers and semiconductor foundries worldwide. The company offers a broad range of advanced packaging solutions, including wafer bumping, flip chip, system-in-package and ball grid array technologies, designed to meet the performance, power and form-factor demands of applications across consumer electronics, automotive, communications and industrial markets.

In addition to packaging, Amkor delivers comprehensive test services such as wafer probing, final test, system-level test and digital, analog and mixed-signal testing, enabling customers to accelerate time-to-market and reduce total costs.

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