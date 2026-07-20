Ulta Beauty Inc. $ULTA Shares Sold by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC trimmed its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA - Free Report) by 36.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 77,391 shares of the specialty retailer's stock after selling 43,699 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Ulta Beauty worth $41,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ULTA. Fideuram Asset Management Ireland dac acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Ulta Beauty by 860.0% during the 1st quarter. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC now owns 48 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC boosted its position in Ulta Beauty by 4,200.0% during the 4th quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 43 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Ascentis Independent Advisors bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company's stock.

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Ulta Beauty Stock Performance

Ulta Beauty stock opened at $479.57 on Monday. Ulta Beauty Inc. has a twelve month low of $443.60 and a twelve month high of $714.97. The firm has a market cap of $20.62 billion, a PE ratio of 17.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.88. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $478.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $562.92.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $7.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $6.89 by $0.85. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 44.77%. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.70 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Ulta Beauty has set its FY 2026 guidance at 28.360-28.800 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty Inc. will post 28.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ULTA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $725.00 to $600.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $685.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $810.00 to $735.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. B. Riley Financial decreased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $600.00 to $500.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital restated a "hold" rating and set a $550.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $638.09.

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Insider Activity

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 383 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.84, for a total transaction of $182,246.72. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 2,404 shares in the company, valued at $1,143,919.36. This trade represents a 13.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.20% of the company's stock.

Ulta Beauty Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc NASDAQ: ULTA is a U.S.-based specialty retailer and beauty services provider focused on cosmetics, fragrance, skin care, hair care, bath and body, and beauty tools. The company operates a dual-format business that combines brick-and-mortar retail stores with an e-commerce platform, offering a broad assortment of national, prestige and mass-market brands alongside its own private-label products. In many locations Ulta also provides full-service salon treatments, positioning the company as a one-stop destination for product discovery and in-store services.

The retailer's product mix spans color cosmetics, haircare and styling products, skin and body care, fragrance, and accessories, catering to a wide range of consumer preferences and price points.

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