Ulta Beauty Inc. $ULTA Shares Sold by Andra AP fonden

Andra AP fonden cut its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA - Free Report) by 81.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,998 shares of the specialty retailer's stock after selling 126,582 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden owned approximately 0.06% of Ulta Beauty worth $14,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fideuram Asset Management Ireland dac acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 860.0% in the first quarter. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC now owns 48 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 4,200.0% in the fourth quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 43 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Ascentis Independent Advisors acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company's stock.

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Ulta Beauty Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NASDAQ ULTA opened at $489.47 on Wednesday. The business's 50 day moving average is $477.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $561.27. Ulta Beauty Inc. has a 52-week low of $443.60 and a 52-week high of $714.97. The firm has a market cap of $21.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.35, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.88.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $7.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.89 by $0.85. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 44.77% and a net margin of 9.36%.The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.70 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Ulta Beauty has set its FY 2026 guidance at 28.360-28.800 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty Inc. will post 28.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on ULTA. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $730.00 to $700.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $712.00 to $647.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Evercore set a $635.00 price objective on Ulta Beauty in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $741.00 to $652.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital reissued a "hold" rating and set a $550.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $638.09.

Read Our Latest Report on Ulta Beauty

Insider Buying and Selling at Ulta Beauty

In related news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 383 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.84, for a total value of $182,246.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 2,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,143,919.36. The trade was a 13.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company's stock.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc NASDAQ: ULTA is a U.S.-based specialty retailer and beauty services provider focused on cosmetics, fragrance, skin care, hair care, bath and body, and beauty tools. The company operates a dual-format business that combines brick-and-mortar retail stores with an e-commerce platform, offering a broad assortment of national, prestige and mass-market brands alongside its own private-label products. In many locations Ulta also provides full-service salon treatments, positioning the company as a one-stop destination for product discovery and in-store services.

The retailer's product mix spans color cosmetics, haircare and styling products, skin and body care, fragrance, and accessories, catering to a wide range of consumer preferences and price points.

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