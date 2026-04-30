Ulta Beauty Inc. $ULTA Shares Sold by GC Wealth Management RIA LLC

GC Wealth Management RIA LLC lowered its position in shares of Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA - Free Report) by 37.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,303 shares of the specialty retailer's stock after selling 1,955 shares during the period. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC's holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $1,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Focus Partners Wealth increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 231.6% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 3,744 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $1,372,000 after buying an additional 2,615 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Ulta Beauty by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 4,795 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $1,758,000 after buying an additional 1,574 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the second quarter valued at about $466,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the second quarter valued at about $1,196,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 0.9% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,475 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $3,497,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ulta Beauty Stock Down 1.5%

NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $530.23 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $23.10 billion, a PE ratio of 20.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.95. The business's 50 day moving average is $577.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $587.47. Ulta Beauty Inc. has a 52 week low of $377.63 and a 52 week high of $714.97.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The specialty retailer reported $8.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $7.93 by $0.08. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 43.56% and a net margin of 9.31%.The business had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $8.46 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Ulta Beauty has set its FY 2026 guidance at 28.050-28.550 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ulta Beauty Inc. will post 28.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ulta Beauty

In other news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 452 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $539.29, for a total value of $243,759.08. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 2,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,285,128.07. This trade represents a 15.94% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on ULTA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $732.00 price target on Ulta Beauty in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $640.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Ulta Beauty from $750.00 to $650.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Monday, April 20th. They set an "outperform" rating for the company. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $674.23.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc NASDAQ: ULTA is a U.S.-based specialty retailer and beauty services provider focused on cosmetics, fragrance, skin care, hair care, bath and body, and beauty tools. The company operates a dual-format business that combines brick-and-mortar retail stores with an e-commerce platform, offering a broad assortment of national, prestige and mass-market brands alongside its own private-label products. In many locations Ulta also provides full-service salon treatments, positioning the company as a one-stop destination for product discovery and in-store services.

The retailer's product mix spans color cosmetics, haircare and styling products, skin and body care, fragrance, and accessories, catering to a wide range of consumer preferences and price points.

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