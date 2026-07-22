Ulta Beauty Inc. $ULTA Shares Sold by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV lowered its position in Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA - Free Report) by 10.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,079 shares of the specialty retailer's stock after selling 3,641 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned approximately 0.07% of Ulta Beauty worth $16,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fideuram Asset Management Ireland dac purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 4,200.0% during the 4th quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 43 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 860.0% in the first quarter. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC now owns 48 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 2,550.0% in the fourth quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 53 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Ulta Beauty Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of ULTA stock opened at $489.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $477.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $561.27. The company has a market cap of $21.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.88. Ulta Beauty Inc. has a 12-month low of $443.60 and a 12-month high of $714.97.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $7.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $6.89 by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 44.77% and a net margin of 9.36%.Ulta Beauty's quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.70 earnings per share. Ulta Beauty has set its FY 2026 guidance at 28.360-28.800 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty Inc. will post 28.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ulta Beauty

In other news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 383 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.84, for a total transaction of $182,246.72. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 2,404 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,143,919.36. This represents a 13.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ULTA. Evercore set a $635.00 price target on Ulta Beauty in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $810.00 to $735.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Ulta Beauty from $650.00 to $585.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Loop Capital reissued a "hold" rating and issued a $550.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Ulta Beauty from $600.00 to $560.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $638.09.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ULTA

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc NASDAQ: ULTA is a U.S.-based specialty retailer and beauty services provider focused on cosmetics, fragrance, skin care, hair care, bath and body, and beauty tools. The company operates a dual-format business that combines brick-and-mortar retail stores with an e-commerce platform, offering a broad assortment of national, prestige and mass-market brands alongside its own private-label products. In many locations Ulta also provides full-service salon treatments, positioning the company as a one-stop destination for product discovery and in-store services.

The retailer's product mix spans color cosmetics, haircare and styling products, skin and body care, fragrance, and accessories, catering to a wide range of consumer preferences and price points.

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