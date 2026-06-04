Ulta Beauty Inc. $ULTA Shares Sold by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc lessened its position in shares of Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA - Free Report) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 404,237 shares of the specialty retailer's stock after selling 28,260 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc owned approximately 0.91% of Ulta Beauty worth $244,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter worth about $430,963,000. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the third quarter worth about $6,012,000. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 135.6% during the third quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 6,506 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $3,557,000 after buying an additional 3,744 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 979.1% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 74,201 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $40,569,000 after buying an additional 67,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the third quarter worth about $1,008,000. 90.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Key Stories Impacting Ulta Beauty

Here are the key news stories impacting Ulta Beauty this week:

Insider Transactions at Ulta Beauty

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 452 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $539.29, for a total transaction of $243,759.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 2,383 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,285,128.07. The trade was a 15.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company's stock.

Ulta Beauty Price Performance

ULTA opened at $471.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $523.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $585.19. Ulta Beauty Inc. has a 12 month low of $452.00 and a 12 month high of $714.97.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $7.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.89 by $0.85. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 43.71% and a net margin of 9.36%.The company had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.70 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Ulta Beauty has set its FY 2026 guidance at 28.360-28.800 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty Inc. will post 28.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ULTA. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $725.00 to $600.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $635.00 to $700.00 in a report on Monday, April 20th. B. Riley Financial lowered their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $600.00 to $500.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $700.00 to $630.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James Financial restated a "strong-buy" rating on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $651.27.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Ulta Beauty

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc NASDAQ: ULTA is a U.S.-based specialty retailer and beauty services provider focused on cosmetics, fragrance, skin care, hair care, bath and body, and beauty tools. The company operates a dual-format business that combines brick-and-mortar retail stores with an e-commerce platform, offering a broad assortment of national, prestige and mass-market brands alongside its own private-label products. In many locations Ulta also provides full-service salon treatments, positioning the company as a one-stop destination for product discovery and in-store services.

The retailer's product mix spans color cosmetics, haircare and styling products, skin and body care, fragrance, and accessories, catering to a wide range of consumer preferences and price points.

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