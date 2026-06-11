Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. $RARE Stock Holdings Lifted by GW&K Investment Management LLC

GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE - Free Report) by 19.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,375,407 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after purchasing an additional 225,238 shares during the quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned approximately 1.43% of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical worth $31,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 1,706.7% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,084 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 56.2% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,092 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Danske Bank A S acquired a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 205.4% in the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,738 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 26.1% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. 97.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get RARE alerts: Sign Up

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Howard Horn sold 4,683 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total transaction of $116,606.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 110,342 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,747,515.80. This trade represents a 4.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Shehnaaz Suliman sold 5,740 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.12, for a total value of $144,188.80. Following the sale, the director directly owned 27,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $702,129.12. This trade represents a 17.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,103 shares of company stock valued at $478,186. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush reduced their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Truist Financial raised Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $52.00 to $43.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Weiss Ratings raised Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $128.00 to $79.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $59.56.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Trading Up 0.8%

NASDAQ:RARE opened at $22.97 on Thursday. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.29 and a 1 year high of $42.37. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $23.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 0.37.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($1.49) by ($0.35). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 91.03% and a negative return on equity of 1,024.42%. The firm had revenue of $136.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.57) earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Profile

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing therapies for rare and ultra-rare genetic disorders. Since its founding in 2010 and headquarters in Novato, California, the company has built expertise in protein replacement therapies, small molecules and gene therapy approaches to address high-unmet medical needs. Ultragenyx applies a precision medicine model, leveraging both in-house research and strategic collaborations to advance its product pipeline from discovery through regulatory approval.

The company's commercial portfolio includes Crysvita (burosumab-tmyl) for X-linked hypophosphatemia, Mepsevii (vestronidase alfa-vjbk) for mucopolysaccharidosis VII and Dojolvi (triheptanoin) for long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RARE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical wasn't on the list.

While Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here