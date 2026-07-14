UMB Financial Corporation $UMBF Shares Sold by Emerald Advisers LLC

Emerald Advisers LLC lowered its position in UMB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UMBF - Free Report) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 267,438 shares of the bank's stock after selling 7,858 shares during the quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC owned 0.35% of UMB Financial worth $30,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG raised its position in UMB Financial by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 38,261 shares of the bank's stock worth $4,402,000 after acquiring an additional 11,083 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in UMB Financial by 5,349.0% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 13,568 shares of the bank's stock valued at $1,561,000 after buying an additional 13,319 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 614,037 shares of the bank's stock valued at $70,639,000 after acquiring an additional 9,147 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 62.7% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,784 shares of the bank's stock worth $2,344,000 after purchasing an additional 8,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vest Financial LLC boosted its position in UMB Financial by 50.8% during the fourth quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 53,104 shares of the bank's stock worth $6,109,000 after acquiring an additional 17,899 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.78% of the company's stock.

Insider Transactions at UMB Financial

In other UMB Financial news, Director Kevin Charles Gallagher sold 381 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.88, for a total transaction of $50,627.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 12,223 shares in the company, valued at $1,624,192.24. This represents a 3.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President James D. Rine sold 8,246 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.59, for a total value of $1,093,337.14. Following the sale, the president owned 61,446 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,147,125.14. This represents a 11.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 5.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UMB Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ:UMBF opened at $144.29 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $10.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.77. UMB Financial Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $103.38 and a fifty-two week high of $146.90. The firm's 50 day moving average is $134.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.37.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The bank reported $3.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $739.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $701.79 million. UMB Financial had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 13.07%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.58 EPS. Analysts expect that UMB Financial Corporation will post 12.85 EPS for the current year.

UMB Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 10th. UMB Financial's payout ratio is 15.26%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on UMBF shares. Truist Financial increased their price target on UMB Financial from $140.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on UMB Financial from $141.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Weiss Ratings upgraded UMB Financial from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Citigroup increased their target price on UMB Financial from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on UMB Financial from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $150.82.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on UMB Financial

UMB Financial Profile

UMB Financial Corporation NASDAQ: UMBF is a diversified financial services holding company headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri. Through its principal banking subsidiary, UMB Bank, N.A., the company provides a full suite of commercial and consumer banking services. Key offerings include deposit accounts, commercial and consumer lending, treasury and cash management, as well as online and mobile banking solutions designed to serve businesses, individuals and municipalities.

In addition to its core banking operations, UMB Financial delivers wealth management and trust services, investment advisory, asset management and retirement planning to high-net-worth individuals, families and institutions.

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