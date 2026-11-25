State Street Corp reduced its holdings in UMB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UMBF - Free Report) by 52.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,943,029 shares of the bank's stock after selling 4,323,541 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 5.19% of UMB Financial worth $514,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UMBF. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UMB Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,458,386,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of UMB Financial during the second quarter worth about $129,153,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of UMB Financial by 2.0% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 685,981 shares of the bank's stock worth $89,185,000 after purchasing an additional 13,516 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of UMB Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $78,410,000. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in shares of UMB Financial by 123.1% in the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 441,538 shares of the bank's stock worth $57,404,000 after purchasing an additional 243,652 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.78% of the company's stock.

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UMB Financial Price Performance

UMBF opened at $128.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $132.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $131.90. UMB Financial Corporation has a 12-month low of $71.41 and a 12-month high of $144.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.76, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.84.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The bank reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $772.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $744.81 million. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 23.45%. UMB Financial's revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.70 EPS. Equities analysts predict that UMB Financial Corporation will post 13.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UMB Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. UMB Financial's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.14%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Kevin Gallagher sold 370 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.82, for a total value of $49,883.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 11,493 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,549,486.26. This represents a 3.12% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Greg Graves bought 573 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $139.60 per share, for a total transaction of $79,990.80. Following the acquisition, the director owned 40,463 shares in the company, valued at $5,648,634.80. The trade was a 1.44% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 1,460 shares of company stock valued at $202,544. 5.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on UMBF. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of UMB Financial from $160.00 to $147.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on shares of UMB Financial in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on shares of UMB Financial from $170.00 to $168.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 9th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of UMB Financial in a report on Monday, September 14th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of UMB Financial from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, UMB Financial presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $161.64.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on UMBF

UMB Financial Company Profile

UMB Financial Corporation is a bank holding company headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri. Founded in 1913 as City Center Bank, it has grown into a financial services company serving individuals, businesses, institutions and government entities. Through its banking businesses, UMB offers deposit accounts, loans, treasury management and other commercial and personal banking services. Its institutional and specialized services include trust and custody, asset servicing, investment management, fund services and healthcare account solutions.

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