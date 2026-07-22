UMH Properties, Inc. $UMH Shares Sold by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC lowered its holdings in UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH - Free Report) by 31.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 933,034 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 422,566 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 1.10% of UMH Properties worth $13,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UMH. Danske Bank A S purchased a new position in shares of UMH Properties during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in UMH Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in UMH Properties during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of UMH Properties by 96.9% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,495 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of UMH Properties by 111.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,588 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.40% of the company's stock.

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UMH Properties Price Performance

Shares of UMH opened at $15.47 on Wednesday. UMH Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.93 and a 12 month high of $17.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 6.97 and a quick ratio of 6.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.40. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 154.75 and a beta of 0.96.

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. UMH Properties had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 4.96%. The company had revenue of $65.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.35 million. UMH Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.980-1.040 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that UMH Properties, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

UMH Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 17th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.8%. UMH Properties's payout ratio is currently 900.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on UMH. Weiss Ratings raised shares of UMH Properties from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Odeon Capital Group set a $17.50 price objective on UMH Properties in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised UMH Properties from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $17.25.

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About UMH Properties

UMH Properties, Inc is a self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of manufactured home communities and recreational vehicle (RV) communities. The company's business model centers on providing affordable housing solutions by offering land lease lots and home sales in well-maintained, amenity-rich settings. UMH Properties focuses on maximizing occupancy and enhancing tenant satisfaction through professional on-site management and ongoing community improvements.

The company generates revenue through rental lot fees, home sales and related community services.

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