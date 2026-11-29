First Trust Advisors LP decreased its position in shares of UniFirst Corporation (NYSE:UNF - Free Report) by 48.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 134,723 shares of the textile maker's stock after selling 127,158 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.74% of UniFirst worth $33,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in UniFirst by 116.7% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 108,164 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $28,020,000 after purchasing an additional 58,249 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in UniFirst during the third quarter worth $331,000. R Squared Ltd boosted its position in UniFirst by 7.8% during the third quarter. R Squared Ltd now owns 3,780 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its position in UniFirst by 52.3% during the third quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 3,225 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in UniFirst by 5.7% in the third quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 17,223 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $4,315,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.17% of the company's stock.

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UniFirst Price Performance

Shares of UNF opened at $231.72 on Friday. UniFirst Corporation has a 1-year low of $166.41 and a 1-year high of $306.67. The stock has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.56 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $251.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $263.11.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The textile maker reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $2.04 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $645.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $634.40 million. UniFirst had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 6.65%. UniFirst's quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that UniFirst Corporation will post 8.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UniFirst Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a $0.3750 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. This is a positive change from UniFirst's previous quarterly dividend of $0.3650. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. UniFirst's payout ratio is presently 24.96%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on UNF shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of UniFirst in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of UniFirst to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, November 14th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of UniFirst from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UniFirst currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $246.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on UNF

UniFirst Profile

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and related business services. Its core offering is a managed uniform program that includes garment rental, laundering, delivery, and maintenance for businesses and organizations across a range of industries. The company also supplies and services specialized workwear, including flame-resistant clothing and cleanroom garments, along with facility-service products such as floor mats, towels, and restroom supplies. Its offerings include first aid and safety products and services as well.

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