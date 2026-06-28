Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA Buys 73,384 Shares of NiSource, Inc $NI

Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA boosted its stake in shares of NiSource, Inc (NYSE:NI - Free Report) by 227.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,656 shares of the utilities provider's stock after buying an additional 73,384 shares during the quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA's holdings in NiSource were worth $4,930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HF Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of NiSource by 9.8% in the first quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 65,120 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $3,038,000 after buying an additional 5,839 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NiSource by 54.1% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,926 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 2,781 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in NiSource in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,139,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in NiSource by 69.3% in the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,864 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 9,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower View Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in NiSource during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Institutional investors own 91.64% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

NI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore set a $52.00 price target on shares of NiSource in a report on Monday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of NiSource from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of NiSource in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set an "overweight" rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of NiSource from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of NiSource from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $50.33.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NiSource

NiSource Trading Up 2.4%

Shares of NI stock opened at $48.98 on Friday. NiSource, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $38.45 and a fifty-two week high of $49.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.54. The company has a market cap of $23.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.37, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.54.

NiSource (NYSE:NI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $1.06. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.52 billion. NiSource had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 14.15%.During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. NiSource has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.020-2.070 EPS. Research analysts forecast that NiSource, Inc will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

NiSource Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. NiSource's dividend payout ratio is currently 59.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NiSource

In other news, EVP Melody Birmingham sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.19, for a total transaction of $471,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 117,899 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,563,653.81. This represents a 7.82% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Melanie B. Berman sold 15,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.68, for a total value of $715,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 35,990 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,716,003.20. This represents a 29.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 27,500 shares of company stock worth $1,305,675. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About NiSource

NiSource, Inc NYSE: NI is a publicly traded energy holding company headquartered in Merrillville, Indiana, that primarily owns and operates regulated local gas and electric utilities in the United States. Through its operating subsidiaries, the company delivers natural gas and electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers and provides the associated distribution and transmission services that keep local energy systems functioning.

The company's core activities include natural gas distribution, electric transmission and distribution, system operations, maintenance and emergency response.

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