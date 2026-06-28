Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA Buys Shares of 20,322 The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. $EL

Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new stake in shares of The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 20,322 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,459,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EL. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 185.3% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 8,140,550 shares of the company's stock worth $861,596,000 after purchasing an additional 5,286,875 shares during the period. J. Stern & Co. LLP boosted its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 4,281.3% in the 4th quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP now owns 4,094,761 shares of the company's stock worth $4,094,761,000 after buying an additional 4,001,300 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter worth $308,912,000. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 16,270.3% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,667,208 shares of the company's stock worth $279,310,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650,915 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 3,181.4% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,312,535 shares of the company's stock worth $203,781,000 after acquiring an additional 2,242,062 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.15% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on EL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Estee Lauder Companies in a report on Monday, June 22nd. They issued a "buy" rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Estee Lauder Companies from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Estee Lauder Companies from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a report on Friday, May 15th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Estee Lauder Companies presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $99.90.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Estee Lauder Companies

Estee Lauder Companies Price Performance

Shares of Estee Lauder Companies stock opened at $80.44 on Friday. The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. has a one year low of $66.22 and a one year high of $121.64. The stock's fifty day moving average is $82.75 and its 200 day moving average is $93.69. The stock has a market cap of $29.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -114.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.25. Estee Lauder Companies had a positive return on equity of 20.66% and a negative net margin of 1.67%.The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. Estee Lauder Companies's quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Estee Lauder Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.330-2.430 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Estee Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. Estee Lauder Companies's payout ratio is -200.00%.

Estee Lauder Companies Profile

Estée Lauder Companies Inc NYSE: EL is a global leader in prestige beauty that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of skincare, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. Founded in 1946 by Estée Lauder, the company has grown from a small family business into a multinational consumer-products enterprise headquartered in New York City. Its activities span product research and development, brand and product marketing, manufacturing and global distribution across multiple retail channels.

The company's portfolio includes a mix of legacy and prestige brands that target different consumer segments and price points, with well-known names such as Estée Lauder, Clinique, MAC, La Mer and Jo Malone among others.

Further Reading

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