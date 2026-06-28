Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA Invests $2.49 Million in Agree Realty Corporation $ADC

Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new position in shares of Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 32,979 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock, valued at approximately $2,486,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Agree Realty by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,731,141 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $1,133,114,000 after purchasing an additional 84,568 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 14,094,952 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $1,015,324,000 after purchasing an additional 649,301 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,884,291 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $425,350,000 after purchasing an additional 91,766 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Agree Realty by 80.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,293,556 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $309,266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918,427 shares during the period. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Agree Realty by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 3,299,172 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $237,639,000 after purchasing an additional 402,943 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.83% of the company's stock.

Get Agree Realty alerts: Sign Up

Agree Realty Stock Up 1.3%

NYSE ADC opened at $77.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.62, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.43 and a 200-day moving average of $75.26. Agree Realty Corporation has a 1-year low of $69.56 and a 1-year high of $82.08.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03. Agree Realty had a return on equity of 3.95% and a net margin of 29.25%.The business had revenue of $211.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Agree Realty has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.540-4.580 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Agree Realty Corporation will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agree Realty Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.267 per share. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. Agree Realty's dividend payout ratio is presently 172.97%.

Insider Transactions at Agree Realty

In related news, CEO Joey Agree purchased 13,295 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $75.41 per share, with a total value of $1,002,575.95. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 675,105 shares in the company, valued at $50,909,668.05. This trade represents a 2.01% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Richard Agree acquired 5,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $71.41 per share, with a total value of $357,050.00. Following the transaction, the chairman directly owned 90,512 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,463,461.92. This trade represents a 5.85% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 19,191 shares of company stock valued at $1,426,994. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ADC. Morgan Stanley set a $81.00 target price on shares of Agree Realty in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Agree Realty from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, April 18th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Agree Realty from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $83.80.

View Our Latest Research Report on ADC

Agree Realty Company Profile

Agree Realty Corporation NYSE: ADC is a publicly traded real estate investment trust headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. Founded in 1971, the company converted to a REIT structure in 2013 and focuses on acquiring, developing and managing a diversified portfolio of retail properties under long-term, triple-net (NNN) leases. Its tenant roster spans national and regional retailers in sectors such as grocery, home improvement, convenience and specialty retail.

Agree Realty's primary business activities include sourcing and underwriting new property acquisitions, originating build-to-suit projects and executing value-add redevelopment programs.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Agree Realty, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Agree Realty wasn't on the list.

While Agree Realty currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here