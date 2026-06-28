Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA Invests $2.63 Million in Huntsman Corporation $HUN

Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new position in shares of Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 197,748 shares of the basic materials company's stock, valued at approximately $2,632,000. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA owned approximately 0.11% of Huntsman at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Huntsman by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,863 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 44,574 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Huntsman by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 43,022 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,335 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 477,566 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $4,776,000 after buying an additional 1,372 shares in the last quarter. 84.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Huntsman Price Performance

Shares of HUN opened at $11.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of -5.96 and a beta of 0.64. Huntsman Corporation has a 12-month low of $7.30 and a 12-month high of $16.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.59.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Huntsman had a negative return on equity of 4.60% and a negative net margin of 5.83%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Huntsman Corporation will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Huntsman Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. Huntsman's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -18.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "hold" rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Huntsman in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Mizuho raised shares of Huntsman from an "underperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and increased their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Huntsman from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Huntsman from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Huntsman has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $13.58.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Huntsman

Huntsman Company Profile

Huntsman Corporation is a global manufacturer and marketer of specialty chemicals with headquarters in The Woodlands, Texas. Founded in 1970 by entrepreneur Jon Huntsman Sr., the company has grown through strategic acquisitions and organic expansion to establish a broad portfolio of products serving diverse end markets. Huntsman maintains a presence in more than 30 countries, operating manufacturing facilities across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East.

The company organizes its operations into several core business segments, including Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects.

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