Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA Lowers Holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. $FIS

Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA lowered its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS - Free Report) by 98.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,953 shares of the information technology services provider's stock after selling 187,785 shares during the period. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA's holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 100.5% in the fourth quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 387 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 251.4% in the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 506 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Finally, Reflection Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 96.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FIS alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, May 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $62.00 to $55.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $53.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, May 17th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $61.33.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services Price Performance

FIS stock opened at $38.74 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $20.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.51, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.79. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.42 and a fifty-two week high of $82.74.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The information technology services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 23.35% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The firm's revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. Fidelity National Information Services has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.220-6.320 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.450-1.490 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 11th were given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.5%. Fidelity National Information Services's payout ratio is 34.11%.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services NYSE: FIS is a global provider of financial technology solutions and services for banks, capital markets firms, merchants and corporations. The company develops and delivers software, processing, and outsourcing services that support core banking, payments and merchant acquiring, wealth and retirement platforms, risk and compliance, and trading and capital markets operations. Its offerings include cloud-based and on-premises core banking systems, card processing and gateway services, e-commerce and point-of-sale payment solutions, and a range of back-office and advisory services designed to automate and modernize financial operations.

FIS serves a broad international client base across North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Asia-Pacific region through a combination of direct clients and partner channels.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Fidelity National Information Services, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Fidelity National Information Services wasn't on the list.

While Fidelity National Information Services currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here