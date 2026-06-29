Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA Lowers Position in Pinterest, Inc. $PINS

Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA decreased its holdings in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS - Free Report) by 96.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,756 shares of the company's stock after selling 617,182 shares during the period. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA's holdings in Pinterest were worth $381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of Pinterest by 2,017.3% in the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,101 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Pinterest by 727.3% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,365 shares of the company's stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in Pinterest in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, MidFirst Bank bought a new stake in Pinterest during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Pinterest Trading Down 0.1%

PINS stock opened at $20.79 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.65 billion, a PE ratio of 43.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a current ratio of 4.23. Pinterest, Inc. has a one year low of $13.84 and a one year high of $39.93. The company's 50 day moving average price is $20.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.17.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $965.84 million. Pinterest had a net margin of 7.64% and a return on equity of 8.26%. The firm's revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PINS has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $23.00 target price on shares of Pinterest and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Pinterest from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eighteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $27.40.

Get Our Latest Analysis on PINS

Insider Buying and Selling at Pinterest

In other news, Director Benjamin Silbermann sold 46,875 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total value of $937,031.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,100 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $42,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 27,450 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $549,000. This trade represents a 7.11% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 232,195 shares of company stock worth $4,811,815 over the last three months. Company insiders own 8.09% of the company's stock.

Pinterest Profile

Pinterest, Inc operates a visual discovery platform that helps users find inspiration and ideas for projects ranging from home design and fashion to cooking and travel. Users create and curate "Pins" — images or videos linked to content — organized on thematic boards. The service is available through its website and mobile applications and emphasizes personalized recommendations and visual search to surface relevant content based on user interests.

The company's primary revenue model is advertising, offering promoted content formats that integrate into user feeds and search results.

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