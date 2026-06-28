Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA Purchases 6,032 Shares of Nucor Corporation $NUE

Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA raised its position in shares of Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE - Free Report) by 84.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,140 shares of the basic materials company's stock after buying an additional 6,032 shares during the quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA's holdings in Nucor were worth $2,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NUE. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in Nucor by 21.1% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,266 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Nucor during the first quarter valued at $259,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Nucor by 81.8% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 340 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Nucor during the second quarter valued at $390,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Nucor by 51.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 40,629 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $5,263,000 after buying an additional 13,877 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.48% of the company's stock.

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Nucor Price Performance

NUE opened at $239.50 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $235.86 and a 200 day moving average of $194.80. Nucor Corporation has a 52-week low of $128.46 and a 52-week high of $270.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $54.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.71, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.88.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.41. Nucor had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 6.82%.The company had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. Nucor's quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nucor Corporation will post 17 EPS for the current year.

Nucor Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Nucor's dividend payout ratio is presently 22.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Nucor from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Nucor from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Nucor from $180.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Nucor from $260.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded Nucor from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $266.92.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Nucor

Key Headlines Impacting Nucor

Here are the key news stories impacting Nucor this week:

Positive Sentiment: KeyCorp set a bullish FY2026 EPS estimate of $16.50 and maintained an Overweight rating with a $274 price target , signaling continued confidence in Nucor’s earnings power and valuation upside.

KeyCorp set a bullish FY2026 EPS estimate of $16.50 and maintained an rating with a , signaling continued confidence in Nucor’s earnings power and valuation upside. Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research raised multiple forward earnings estimates for Nucor, including FY2027 to $23.07 per share and FY2028 to $23.37 per share , while keeping a Strong-Buy rating, reinforcing a constructive long-term view.

Zacks Research raised multiple forward earnings estimates for Nucor, including FY2027 to and FY2028 to , while keeping a rating, reinforcing a constructive long-term view. Positive Sentiment: KeyBanc reportedly upgraded Nucor on a favorable steel pricing outlook, which suggests improving industry fundamentals could support margins and profits.

KeyBanc reportedly upgraded Nucor on a favorable steel pricing outlook, which suggests improving industry fundamentals could support margins and profits. Neutral Sentiment: Zacks Research did cut its Q2 2026 EPS estimate to $4.77 from $5.47, indicating some near-term softness even as longer-dated forecasts improved.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP David A. Sumoski sold 33,068 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.67, for a total value of $7,462,455.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 243,339 shares of the company's stock, valued at $54,914,312.13. This trade represents a 11.96% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John J. Hollatz sold 10,560 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.46, for a total transaction of $2,729,337.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 97,865 shares of the company's stock, valued at $25,294,187.90. The trade was a 9.74% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 82,378 shares of company stock worth $18,963,930 over the last ninety days. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Nucor Profile

Nucor Corporation NYSE: NUE is an American steel producer headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. The company is primarily engaged in the manufacture and sale of steel and steel products, operating a network of steel mills, recycling facilities and fabrication plants across the United States and North America. Nucor's operations emphasize electric arc furnace steelmaking using recycled scrap metal, which supports a decentralized, mill-based production model focused on efficiency and flexibility.

Product offerings span a broad range of basic and value‑added steel items, including sheet, plate, merchant bar, structural beams, reinforcing bar, tubing, fasteners and fabricated components.

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