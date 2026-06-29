Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA Sells 11,961 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. $TMUS

Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA lessened its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS - Free Report) by 96.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 500 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock after selling 11,961 shares during the period. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA's holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JDM Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 114.0% in the 4th quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 122 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Swiss RE Ltd. bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 3,825.0% during the fourth quarter. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. now owns 157 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Acumen Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, United Community Bank boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 78.8% in the fourth quarter. United Community Bank now owns 186 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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T-Mobile US Price Performance

NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $182.68 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $197.70 billion, a PE ratio of 19.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.31. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.02 and a twelve month high of $261.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company's 50 day moving average is $188.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $197.89.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.26. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 19.47%. The business had revenue of $23.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.58 EPS. T-Mobile US's revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.65 EPS for the current year.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 28th will be given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. T-Mobile US's dividend payout ratio is presently 43.40%.

Insider Activity at T-Mobile US

In other T-Mobile US news, COO Jon Freier sold 4,799 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $911,810.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 217,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,261,920. The trade was a 2.16% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Michael J. Katz sold 5,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.81, for a total value of $979,050.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 181,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,623,713.30. The trade was a 2.67% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TMUS shares. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of T-Mobile US from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $254.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, April 16th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on T-Mobile US from $266.00 to $263.00 and set a "sector outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Oppenheimer upgraded T-Mobile US from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $260.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Freedom Capital raised T-Mobile US from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $260.27.

Read Our Latest Analysis on T-Mobile US

Key Stories Impacting T-Mobile US

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T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US is a national wireless carrier that provides mobile voice, messaging and data services to consumers, businesses and wholesale customers across the United States, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates a nationwide mobile network and offers device sales, equipment financing and support services through retail stores, online channels and distribution partners. T-Mobile positions its products around bundled service plans, device offerings and value-added features for both individual and enterprise customers.

Product offerings include postpaid and prepaid wireless plans under the T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile brands, as well as connectivity solutions for small and large businesses.

Further Reading

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