Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA Sells 5,492 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. $MSI

Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA lessened its position in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI - Free Report) by 65.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,958 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock after selling 5,492 shares during the quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA's holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $1,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC boosted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC now owns 482 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Motorola Solutions by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 79 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Motorola Solutions by 2.0% during the first quarter. Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Mill Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Mill Capital Management LLC now owns 2,935 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $1,125,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Bridges Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 604 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.17% of the company's stock.

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Motorola Solutions Trading Up 0.0%

NYSE MSI opened at $402.89 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $359.36 and a 52 week high of $492.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $413.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $419.00. The company has a market cap of $66.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.89.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.13. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 100.13% and a net margin of 17.61%.The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.18 EPS. Motorola Solutions's quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Motorola Solutions has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.820-3.880 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 16.870-16.990 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 15.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be paid a $1.21 dividend. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 17th. Motorola Solutions's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MSI. Barclays increased their price target on Motorola Solutions from $506.00 to $509.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Motorola Solutions from $499.00 to $503.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen cut Motorola Solutions from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, April 26th. Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered Motorola Solutions from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $504.67.

View Our Latest Research Report on MSI

Motorola Solutions Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc is a provider of mission-critical communications and analytics solutions for public safety and commercial customers. The company designs, manufactures and supports a range of communications equipment and software aimed at enabling first responders, government agencies and enterprises to coordinate and operate reliably in high-pressure environments. Its offerings emphasize secure, resilient connectivity and situational awareness for organizations that require dependable voice, data and video communications.

Product lines include land mobile radio (LMR) systems and handheld and vehicle-mounted radios used by police, fire and emergency medical services; broadband push-to-talk and LTE-based solutions; command-and-control center software for incident management and records; and video security and analytics systems.

Further Reading

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