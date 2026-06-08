Union Pacific Corporation $UNP Holdings Boosted by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP - Free Report) by 39.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 384,313 shares of the railroad operator's stock after acquiring an additional 108,333 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.06% of Union Pacific worth $88,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rachor Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. High Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Caitlin John LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Saranac Partners Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 80.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Union Pacific Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of Union Pacific stock opened at $272.28 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market cap of $161.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $259.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $247.21. Union Pacific Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $210.84 and a fifty-two week high of $279.70.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.12 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.20% and a return on equity of 39.58%. Union Pacific's revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Union Pacific Corporation will post 12.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. Union Pacific's dividend payout ratio is 45.47%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UNP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $307.00 price objective (up from $285.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, April 24th. UBS Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $274.00 target price (up from $253.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $289.00 price target (up from $273.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Weiss Ratings raised Union Pacific from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a "market perform" rating and set a $285.00 price target (up from $278.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $282.21.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on UNP

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 2,991 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.96, for a total value of $789,504.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 43,012 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,353,447.52. This trade represents a 6.50% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.70, for a total value of $549,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 114,642 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $31,492,157.40. This trade represents a 1.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,377 shares of company stock valued at $9,251,221. Insiders own 0.22% of the company's stock.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation NYSE: UNP is one of the largest freight railroad companies in the United States. Its principal operating subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad, has roots that trace back to the Pacific Railway Act of 1862 and the construction of the first transcontinental rail link completed in 1869. The company is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, and operates as a holding company for rail transportation and related services.

Union Pacific's core business is the movement of freight by rail across an extensive rail network serving the western two‑thirds of the United States.

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