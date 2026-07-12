Union Pacific Corporation $UNP Holdings Trimmed by Carnegie Investment Counsel

Carnegie Investment Counsel cut its holdings in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP - Free Report) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,513 shares of the railroad operator's stock after selling 3,893 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel's holdings in Union Pacific were worth $21,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Key Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,821 shares of the railroad operator's stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. EJMK Ventures LLC raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. EJMK Ventures LLC now owns 1,016 shares of the railroad operator's stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 6,637 shares of the railroad operator's stock valued at $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Fairvoy Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 3.8% during the first quarter. Fairvoy Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the railroad operator's stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 2.0% during the first quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,096 shares of the railroad operator's stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. 80.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on UNP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $275.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday. Benchmark increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $294.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Raymond James Financial set a $310.00 target price on Union Pacific in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $290.39.

Read Our Latest Research Report on UNP

Key Headlines Impacting Union Pacific

Here are the key news stories impacting Union Pacific this week:

Insider Transactions at Union Pacific

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 27,387 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.76, for a total value of $7,442,691.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 61,102 shares of the company's stock, valued at $16,605,079.52. This represents a 30.95% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.70, for a total value of $549,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 114,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,492,157.40. This represents a 1.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,378 shares of company stock worth $8,781,595. Insiders own 0.22% of the company's stock.

Union Pacific Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of Union Pacific stock traded up $2.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $287.27. The company's stock had a trading volume of 1,876,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,394,006. Union Pacific Corporation has a 1-year low of $210.84 and a 1-year high of $288.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.66, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $269.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $253.94.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.07. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 39.58% and a net margin of 29.20%.The business had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.70 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Union Pacific Corporation will post 12.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th were given a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. Union Pacific's dividend payout ratio is currently 45.47%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation NYSE: UNP is one of the largest freight railroad companies in the United States. Its principal operating subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad, has roots that trace back to the Pacific Railway Act of 1862 and the construction of the first transcontinental rail link completed in 1869. The company is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, and operates as a holding company for rail transportation and related services.

Union Pacific's core business is the movement of freight by rail across an extensive rail network serving the western two‑thirds of the United States.

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