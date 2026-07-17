Union Pacific Corporation $UNP Shares Acquired by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP - Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 639,715 shares of the railroad operator's stock after purchasing an additional 9,799 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. owned about 0.11% of Union Pacific worth $155,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 92.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,136,349 shares of the railroad operator's stock valued at $4,658,142,000 after buying an additional 9,655,306 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth $1,779,907,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its position in Union Pacific by 72.7% during the third quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 9,177,002 shares of the railroad operator's stock worth $2,169,168,000 after buying an additional 3,861,636 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,980,904 shares of the railroad operator's stock worth $2,540,105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,267,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baupost Group LLC MA acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the third quarter worth $353,658,000. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Union Pacific

In other news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 27,387 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.76, for a total transaction of $7,442,691.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 61,102 shares of the company's stock, valued at $16,605,079.52. This represents a 30.95% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.70, for a total transaction of $549,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 114,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,492,157.40. The trade was a 1.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 32,378 shares of company stock worth $8,781,595 in the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Key Union Pacific News

Here are the key news stories impacting Union Pacific this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on UNP. Citizens Jmp initiated coverage on Union Pacific in a research note on Wednesday. They set an "outperform" rating and a $350.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $315.00 target price (up from $285.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, April 24th. UBS Group restated a "neutral" rating and issued a $274.00 target price (up from $253.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $305.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $299.11.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on UNP

Union Pacific Price Performance

UNP stock opened at $299.11 on Friday. Union Pacific Corporation has a 52-week low of $210.84 and a 52-week high of $300.06. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $271.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $255.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.96.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.12 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 39.58% and a net margin of 29.20%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Union Pacific Corporation will post 12.62 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th were issued a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. Union Pacific's payout ratio is 45.47%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation NYSE: UNP is one of the largest freight railroad companies in the United States. Its principal operating subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad, has roots that trace back to the Pacific Railway Act of 1862 and the construction of the first transcontinental rail link completed in 1869. The company is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, and operates as a holding company for rail transportation and related services.

Union Pacific's core business is the movement of freight by rail across an extensive rail network serving the western two‑thirds of the United States.

Further Reading

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